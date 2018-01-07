Escort Claims Former Democratic New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer Threatened to Kill Her

A Russian escort who once did business with former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer now claims to have audio recordings of the former governor threatening to kill her.

Svetlana Travis Zakharova reportedly delivered the audio recording to the New York Police Department last week, according to the New York Post.

On the recording, Zakharova is heard saying, “You never helped me, you ruined my life.”

A male voice that Zakharova says is Spitzer’s then explodes on the recording. The Postreports:

“You f–king bitch! You piece of sh-t. And then you f–king destroyed my life!” the man exploded.

“You know what’s going to happen to you? You’re going to be f–king dead.”

He continued: “You’re going to die a slow painful death and your family is going to look at you and laugh because you’re a f–king bitch.” (BREITBART)

The NYPD is currently investigating the tape, according to police officials who spoke with the New York Daily News.

Zakharova previously claimed in 2016 Spitzer choked her in New York’s Plaza Hotel, and called the police. The NYPD took the Russian woman to a hospital, where she alleged the former governor attacked her, the New York Post reported. Spitzer’s spokeswoman denied the allegations.

Spitzer resigned as governor in 2008, after multiple allegations of using a high-end prostitution ring. (DAILY CALLER)

