Ouch: Democrats Are Ditching Nancy Pelosi in Attempt To Win Elections

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle, many Democrats in her home state of California are ditching Pelosi because they believe association with the former speaker, who hopes to retake the position this fall, will hurt their chances.

Take Gil Cisneros, a Democrat running for an Orange County seat being vacated by GOP veteran Rep. Ed Royce. Cisneros would prefer that Pelosi stay far away, either from his candidacy or the speakership.

“While I respect Leader Pelosi’s years of advocacy on behalf of California and the Democratic Party, it’s time for new leadership,” Cisneros said, according to the Chronicle.

Democrat Andrew Janz, meanwhile, is facing one of the harder races in California, trying to unseat House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes. He also doesn’t support Pelosi.

“I think it’s time for a new generation of leaders to go to Washington, and this is with respect to both Democrats and Republicans,” Janz said in March interview with NBC.

“I think the country, and my district in particular, is hungry for change.” – READ MORE

