Internet Explodes with Nasty Attacks on Melania Trump for ‘Narcissistic’ 9/11 Tribute

First lady Melania Trump added to the 9/11 tributes from all over the nation on Twitter before joining her husband, President Donald Trump, for the memorial service honoring Flight 93 victims in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on the 17th anniversary of that horrific day.

Melania Trump shared a somber picture of herself and POTUS standing with two military guards on each side; it was taken outside the White House.

While FLOTUS surely intended her photo to be her own unique way of reflecting and paying tribute to the victims and the families of 9/11, it was not well-received by many in the Twittersphere.

Some people found her comments and posting distasteful and “narcissistic,” as Inquisitr reported.- READ MORE

First lady Melania Trump chose a stylish and patriotic outfit to attend ceremonies marking the 17th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

The first lady and President Donald Trump on Tuesday boarded Air Force One on Tuesday to travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for a memorial ceremony in honor of the 40 passengers and crew members who were aboard a fateful flight that day 17 years ago.

One of the hijacked planes on 9/11 — Flight 93 — crashed-landed in a field in that town after passengers bravely fought back against the hijackers and tried to take control back of the aircraft.

They were ultimately unable to gain control of the cockpit — and everyone aboard perished when the plane went down in a field.

Melania Trump wore a fitted and belted navy blue trench coat with white trim that ended just below the knees for the somber event.

She also donned matching stiletto heels, and wore her hair down in a loose and flowing style.- READ MORE