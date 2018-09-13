Federal judge overturns California’s 95-year-old ban on handgun advertising

A California federal judge has overturned a 95-year-old law that banned firearms dealers from using handgun images for advertising on storefronts.

“California may not accomplish its goals by violating the First Amendment,” U.S. District Court Judge Troy L. Nunley wrote in his 15-page decision, KOVR-TV reported.

The decision came as good news for the firearms dealers who filed the lawsuit after they were cited for violating the 1923 law. The law was originally passed in hopes of curbing suicides and other violent acts.

After four years of litigation, the statute was struck down as unconstitutional on Tuesday. – READ MORE

Actor James Woods slammed Sen. Dick Durbin after the Democratic Illinois Senator blamed the Republican Party in a tweet for Chicago’s gun violence problem.

This is heartbreaking. Chicago has lost far too many aspiring young people to senseless gun violence. When will Republicans in Congress finally decide to act? https://t.co/4dCk5YODwZ — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 8, 2018

Dear Nimrod, #Chicago has been ruled by #Democrats for 87 years. It has the strictest gun control laws in America. Stop talking. You are an embarrassment. https://t.co/uTKYcXnXSZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 10, 2018

Chicago’s last Republican Mayor was William Hale Thompson, who served from 1927-1931.- READ MORE