    Federal judge overturns California’s 95-year-old ban on handgun advertising

    A California federal judge has overturned a 95-year-old law that banned firearms dealers from using handgun images for advertising on storefronts.

    “California may not accomplish its goals by violating the First Amendment,” U.S. District Court Judge Troy L. Nunley wrote in his 15-page decision, KOVR-TV reported.

    The decision came as good news for the firearms dealers who filed the lawsuit after they were cited for violating the 1923 law. The law was originally passed in hopes of curbing suicides and other violent acts.

    After four years of litigation, the statute was struck down as unconstitutional on Tuesday. – READ MORE

