International Child Porn Ringleader Beaten to Death in Prison

A Man Who Ran An International Child Porn Ring Was Beaten To Death In Prison This Week, But One Of His Victims Predicted His Fate Long Before His Demise.

A judge sentenced Christian Maire, a married father-of-two from upstate New York, to 40 years in federal prison in December for running an online operation where he and eight of his accomplices posed as teenage boys on dating sites trying to convince young girls to perform sex acts via their webcams.

The men even tried to convince their victims to cut themselves while in front of their webcams.

But at least one of Maire’s victims did not seem surprised that Maire would suffer this fate. One female victim, who is now 20-years-old, predicted at Maire’s December 2018 sentencing he would get beaten up in prison.

“He’s gonna get the hell beat out of him,” the now-20-year-old victim said at the time. – READ MORE