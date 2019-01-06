Robert Mueller gets a key extension from a federal judge

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury, which approves indictments related to his Russia investigation, was extended by a federal judge Friday just before it was set to expire, according to Politico.

Chief Judge Beryl Howell was the judge who approved the extension, although no details were provided about the reason for the extension. The grand jury, which runs in 18-month terms, was created on July 5, 2017.

What exactly is this grand jury doing? Several of Mueller’s indictments came from this particular grand jury, including those against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, as well as numerous Russian individuals and companies accused of attempting to meddle in the 2016 election.

What does the extension mean? It could mean there are more indictments to come, which Roger Stone and Jerome Corsi both hinted at by saying they could be indicted by Mueller.