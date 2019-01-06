Elizabeth Warren barnstorms Iowa amid 2020 push, says she wants to ‘return politics to the people’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., hit Iowa this weekend with her brand of left-wing populism as she considers a 2020 presidential run — calling for a better deal for the middle class and to “return politics to the people.”

“We need to make structural change,” she told a crowd early Saturday in Sioux City, “Think big, fight hard.”

Warren announced this week that she had launched an exploratory committee to consider whether to jump into what is expected to be a packed 2020 field.

But in her stump speech in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, Warren barely mentioned Trump, focusing her ire on the status quo in the nation’s capital and what she said was a too-tight relationship between Washington and Wall Street.

“Washington works great for giant drug companies, but just not for people trying to get their prescriptions filled,” she said. “Washington works great for giant financial companies like Equifax but not for people whose social security numbers get stolen. – READ MORE