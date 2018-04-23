View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics Sports

‘Intended to Be a Joke’: Ex-NFL Kicker Sparks Outrage After Holding Gun in Daughter’s Prom Photo

Posted on by
Share:

Retired NFL kicker Jay Feely sparked outrage after he tweeted a photo of himself armed with a gun between his daughter and her prom date.

The tweet read, “Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys.”

The photo received backlash online, with many people saying that Feely supported gun violence.

“I think people are reacting to this in a way that is overly sensitive and they just need to relax,” Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said on Sunday. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

‘Intended to Be a Joke': Ex-NFL Kicker Sparks Outrage After Holding Gun in Daughter's Prom Photo
‘Intended to Be a Joke': Ex-NFL Kicker Sparks Outrage After Holding Gun in Daughter's Prom Photo

Retired NFL kicker Jay Feely sparked outrage after he tweeted a photo of himself armed with a gun between his daughter and her prom date.

Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: