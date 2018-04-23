‘Intended to Be a Joke’: Ex-NFL Kicker Sparks Outrage After Holding Gun in Daughter’s Prom Photo

Retired NFL kicker Jay Feely sparked outrage after he tweeted a photo of himself armed with a gun between his daughter and her prom date.

The tweet read, “Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys.”

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The photo received backlash online, with many people saying that Feely supported gun violence.

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

“I think people are reacting to this in a way that is overly sensitive and they just need to relax,” Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said on Sunday. – READ MORE

