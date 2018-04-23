Bloomberg pledges $4.5M to fulfill US commitment to Paris accord

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (I) said on Sunday that he would cut a check for $4.5 million to fulfill the United States’s financial commitment to the Paris climate accord.

“America made a commitment and as an American if the government’s not going to do it, we all have responsibility,” Bloomberg said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“I’m able to do it,” he continued. “So, yes, I’m going to send them a check for the monies that America had promised to the organization as though they got it from the federal government.”

Asked if he planned to help fund the Paris climate agreement’s mission next year, Bloomberg said that he hopes President Trump changes his mind on the accord by then. – READ MORE

