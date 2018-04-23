View our Privacy Policy

Trump in Earth Day message notes need for ‘market-driven economy’ to protect environment

Posted on
President Trump marked Earth Day on Sunday by renewing his vow to undo “unnecessary and harmful regulations,” and insisting that a “market-driven economy is essential to protecting” the environment.

“We know that it is impossible for humans to flourish without clean air, land, and water,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House. “We also know that a strong, market-driven economy is essential to protecting these resources.”

“For this reason, my Administration is dedicated to removing unnecessary and harmful regulations that restrain economic growth and make it more difficult for local communities to prosper and to choose the best solutions for their environment.” – READ MORE

TheHill TheHill
