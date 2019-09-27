Intel Committee Member Claims Schiff’s ‘Parody’ of Trump Phone Call Was Made up to ‘Fit His Narrative’

A Republican congressman on the House Intelligence Committee blasted committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for his “parody” of President Donald Trump‘s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During a Thursday interview with Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) was asked by host Harris Faulkner for his “highlights” from the House Intelligence Committee’s hearing the same day.

Wenstrup said that Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire had “nothing but integrity” when he went into the hearing before blasting Schiff’s opening remarks, saying that the House Intelligence chairman was “trying to tell” Americans a “different conversation” than that of what actually occurred between Trump and Zelenskyy.

The Ohio Republican then blasted Schiff as making up the conversation to “fit his narrative.”

“We start off the hearing with Adam Schiff pretending, I guess — he called it ‘parody’ later when he was called out on it — but he’s trying to tell the American people a different conversation than what actually took place between our president and the president of the Ukraine. He made this up to fit his narrative.”

“We have the transcript,” added Wenstrup. “That’s not what was said at all.” – READ MORE