Nancy Pelosi Claims President Trump Involved in ‘Cover-Up’ Over Whistleblower Complaint

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed that President Donald Trump is immersed in a “cover-up” regarding a whistleblower complaint alleging that his administration tried to withhold the record of a July phone call between him and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pelosi accused the president of engaging in a “cover-up” by his “actions” of allegedly withholding a whistleblower’s report claiming that Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

“There are actions that are a cover-up,” said Pelosi.

"There are actions that are a cover-up," said Pelosi.

The House speaker went on to say that when someone chooses to "hide" information that belongs in a specific electronic storage system in a place other than that, it "is a cover-up."