Gabbard: ‘Haven’t Seen Much’ Evidence Warren Is Prepared to Be President (VIDEO)

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) has seen little evidence that fellow presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) is prepared to be commander in chief, she said Thursday on Hill.TV’s Rising.

“I haven’t seen much come from her in the way of what kind of leadership and decision-making that she would bring to that most important responsibility of the president has as commander in chief,” Gabbard told Rising host Krystal Ball. “And just as a soldier and an American that’s very concerning for me.”

Ball asked Gabbard if she thought Warren was prepared to be commander in chief on Thursday, just two days after Gabbard qualified for the October Democratic debate.

Gabbard added voters will ask all the presidential candidates about their preparedness and experience when it comes to foreign policy. She questioned Warren’s readiness to handle such issues given the former Harvard law professor’s focus on domestic issues. – READ MORE