PA Dem Candidate Who Said ‘F*** Off’ In Synagogue Said ‘Dogs Are Smarter Than Police Officers,’ Report Says

Pennsylvania Democratic congressional candidate Scott Wallace, who recently told his GOP opponent Republican representative Brian Fitzpatrick to “f*** off” as they debated in a synagogue, reputedly told a constituent that “dogs are smarter than police officers” at a campaign event in July.

Audio sent to The Washington Free Beacon allegedly records Wallace making the remark to a constituent. As the Free Beacon points out, “Wallace has been criticized by Rep. Fitzpatrick’s campaign as being anti-law enforcement, which Wallace’s campaign has denied. The two have sparred over law enforcement in advertisements.”

The Free Beacon wrote that the audio was received on Sunday and that the remark was recorded at a meet-and-greet at an office opening in Montgomery County. The anonymous sender of the tape told the Free Beacon they are an independent voter and had previously leaned toward voting for Wallace but changed their mind after hearing the remark.

The Free Beacon added, “Wallace was allegedly discussing gun control and school shootings with a constituent at the time the audio was recorded, particularly the subject of arming teachers. The resident who recorded the comments claims the constituent speaking to Wallace at the time alluded to how teachers are smarter than police officers, at which point Wallace made the comment that even dogs are smarter than police officers.”- READ MORE