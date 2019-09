Instagram is now blurring out images of women at gun ranges, saying the photos violate “violence or dangerous organization guidelines.”

A picture was posted showing Kaitlin Bennett and Millie Weaver shooting firearms at a gun range.

Facebook-owned Instagram banned and removed the image, claiming it violated their policy on violence or dangerous organizations.

The image depicts two independent women at a shooting range legally and lawfully exercising their 2nd amendment rights. – READ MORE