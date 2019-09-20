Woman confronts Beto on gun confiscation at town hall: ‘I’m here to say, hell no you’re not’ (VIDEO)

Share:

A Colorado woman confronted Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke Thursday on his controversial proposal to go after high-powered weapons through a mandatory buyback program.

“I am here to say: Hell, no, you’re not,” Lauren Boebert told O’Rourke during a town hall event in Aurora, Colo., passionately defending her rights under the Second Amendment.

“I have four children, I am 5-foot-0, 100 pounds, I cannot really defend myself with a fist. … I want to know how you’re going to legislate that because a criminal breaks the law, so all you’re going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens, like myself.”

According to the Denver Post, 32-year-old Boebert drove three hours from the town of Rifle to the event and is the owner of a restaurant where the staff carries firearms. As she spoke, a handgun was holstered at her side. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply