Woman confronts Beto on gun confiscation at town hall: ‘I’m here to say, hell no you’re not’ (VIDEO)

A woman confronts Beto O’Rourke over his claims that he is going to confiscate people’s guns She tells him “Hell no!” O’Rourke’s supporters were so rude to the woman that O’Rourke repeatedly has to tell them to knock it off pic.twitter.com/LD9ORGJHHT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 20, 2019

A Colorado woman confronted Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke Thursday on his controversial proposal to go after high-powered weapons through a mandatory buyback program.

“I am here to say: Hell, no, you’re not,” Lauren Boebert told O’Rourke during a town hall event in Aurora, Colo., passionately defending her rights under the Second Amendment.

“I have four children, I am 5-foot-0, 100 pounds, I cannot really defend myself with a fist. … I want to know how you’re going to legislate that because a criminal breaks the law, so all you’re going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens, like myself.”

According to the Denver Post, 32-year-old Boebert drove three hours from the town of Rifle to the event and is the owner of a restaurant where the staff carries firearms. As she spoke, a handgun was holstered at her side. – READ MORE