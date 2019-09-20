Dem Squad Member Rashida Tlaib, an Elected Official, Wants to Fly an Altered American Flag

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) (shown above right) said on Thursday during a hearing on Capitol Hill that she wants to display an altered American flag with 51 stars — instead of 50 — outside her congressional office.

She wants to demonstrate support, she said, for the efforts to help make the District of Columbia a state.

She made her comments during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing about the Democratic bill to make the District of Columbia the country’s 51st state.

Republicans oppose the move.

WHOA. The DC Mayor’s office has put up 51 star flags all along Pennsylvania Ave, between the Capitol and White House, in an apparent effort to promote DC statehood. Appears to be a direct violation of US Flag Code article CRS-7 (g). pic.twitter.com/FPYGO94suj — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) September 13, 2019

Before the hearing took place, the city of D.C. put up 140 American flags with the extra star around the city. – READ MORE