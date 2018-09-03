Durbin: White House is saying ‘American people have no right to know’ Kavanaugh’s background by withholding documents

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Sunday that the Trump administration was violating a “tradition of the Senate” by withholding more than 100,000 pages of records related to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s time as a White House lawyer.

Durbin said on “Fox News Sunday” that by keeping those documents under wraps, the White House is telling the American people they have “no right to know” about Kavanaugh’s background.

“If we’re lucky, we will see 6 percent of all of the documents that could be produced to reflect on Kavanaugh’s position on issues,” he said. “He is saying and the White House is saying, ‘The American people have no right to know.’ ”

Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will hold its first confirmation hearing on Tuesday for Kavanaugh.

President Trump nominated Kavanaugh in July to fill the Supreme Court seat vacated by Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced he was retiring. – READ MORE

Democrats realize that something extraordinary would have to happen for President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court to be rejected by the GOP-controlled Senate. So, they’ve decided to pull out all the stops and at least dirty him up, like they did Justice Clarence Thomas.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the panel, announced late Thursday that Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have asked John Dean, the White House counsel for President Nixon during the Watergate scandal, to speak “about the abuse of executive power.”

Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, has been castigated by Democrats, who reject his view that a president cannot be investigated by a special counsel or held liable for criminal activity while in office. They’ve demanded millions of documents from his tenure as a staff secretary for President George W. Bush’s White House, even threatening to sue the National Archives to get them.

Liberal political pundits have dug deep to compare the current investigation into whether Trump associates colluded with Russia during the 2016 election to Watergate. Dean, who was deeply involved in the Watergate scandal, flipped on Nixon and cooperated with Senate Watergate investigators. Dean was fired by Nixon, then testified against him after being granted immunity. – READ MORE