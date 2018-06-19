Inspector General Says Two More FBI Agents & Attorney Showed Anti-Trump Bias; Two May Have Worked On Russia Or Mueller Investigations

Horowitz was challenged Tuesday by Rep. Trey Gowdy, a former prosecutor himself.

The exchange went like this:

Gowdy: “I wonder, Inspector General, did you find any other FBI agents or FBI attorneys who manifested any animus or bias against President Trump?

Horowitz: “We did.”

Gowdy: “How many?”

Horowitz: “We found three additional FBI agents as we detail in the report.”

Gowdy: “And were any of them working on the Russia investigation?”

Horowitz: “I’m sorry. Let me—two agents and one attorney.”

Gowdy: “Two other agents, one other attorney. Were they working on either the Russia investigation or the Mueller probe?”

Horowitz: “I believe two of the tree were, but I would just have to double-check on that.”