Politics Security
Inspector General Says Two More FBI Agents & Attorney Showed Anti-Trump Bias; Two May Have Worked On Russia Or Mueller Investigations
Horowitz was challenged Tuesday by Rep. Trey Gowdy, a former prosecutor himself.
The exchange went like this:
Gowdy: “I wonder, Inspector General, did you find any other FBI agents or FBI attorneys who manifested any animus or bias against President Trump?
Horowitz: “We did.”
Gowdy: “How many?”
Horowitz: “We found three additional FBI agents as we detail in the report.”
Gowdy: “And were any of them working on the Russia investigation?”
Horowitz: “I’m sorry. Let me—two agents and one attorney.”
Gowdy: “Two other agents, one other attorney. Were they working on either the Russia investigation or the Mueller probe?”
Horowitz: “I believe two of the tree were, but I would just have to double-check on that.”
BREAKING: Inspector General Michael Horowitz says 2 additional FBI agents and an attorney showed anti-Trump bias and that 2 of them may have worked on Mueller’s Russia investigation. pic.twitter.com/xuaycLRyrx
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 19, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Tuesday, testifying to Congress with regard to the IG report revolving around the FBI and Justice Department’s handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed that the report had found that beyond FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lis