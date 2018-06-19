Trump Drops Hammer on U.N. — U.S. Expected to withdraw from U.N. Human Rights Council

The United States is expected to announce Tuesday that it will withdraw from the U.N. Human Rights Council, an entity it has long accused of being biased against Israel and giving a platform to rights-abusing governments, according to rights advocates with contacts in the Trump administration.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are scheduled to publicly discuss the decision at 5 p.m. The announcement would come a day after the U.N.’s human rights chief, in a speech to the council, criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration policy decisions that have led his administration to separate families apprehended after entering the U.S. illegally.

It’s not clear whether the U.S. will quit the council in a way that means it will not cooperate with it in any form or whether it will continue to at least observe its sessions and engage in some of its investigations, the rights advocates said.

