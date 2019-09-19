INSPECTOR GENERAL: FBI Boss Paid Cash to Agent For Sex; Your Tax Money Hard at Work

A new low for the embattled FBI, this time where a Special Agent in Charge was not only busted for having sex with an agent he supervised, but also rewarded the employee with cash payouts.

The FBI boss manipulated the FBI’s rewards program which provides cash payouts for a job well done, according to a report from the Justice Department’s Inspector General. Cash was paid to the agent he was having sex with, according to the report.

Tax money in exchange for sex.

Shameful.

Per the IG’s findings:

“INVESTIGATIVE SUMMARY

Findings of Misconduct by a FBI Special Agent in Charge for Failing to Report an Intimate

Relationship with a Subordinate and for Taking Actions that Lacked Impartiality,

Demonstrated Favoritism Toward the Subordinate, and Contributed to the Decline in

Staff Morale

The Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) initiated an investigation of a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge (SAC), now retired, based on allegations that the SAC committed misconduct by engaging in an intimate relationship with a subordinate and by taking various actions that lacked impartiality and favored the subordinate.

The SAC admitted to the OIG to having engaged in an intimate relationship with the

subordinate when the SAC was supervising the subordinate. However, the SAC denied that any actions involving the subordinate lacked impartiality or demonstrated favoritism.

The OIG found that the SAC committed misconduct because the SAC failed to report the

relationship to appropriate personnel as required by FBI policy. The OIG also found that several of the SAC’s actions involving the subordinate, including participating in the awards process resulting in the subordinate receiving a performance award, lacked impartiality, demonstrated favoritism, and created an appearance of bias toward the subordinate. We further found that the SAC’s relationship with the subordinate was a contributing factor in the decline in morale among some staff.

The SAC retired during the course of the OIG investigation.

The OIG has completed its investigation and provided its report to the FBI.”