‘Dead Of Ego-Induced Psychosis’: NY Post Issues Obituary For De Blasio’s Failed Presidential Campaign

The front page of the New York Post featured a scathing obituary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s failed 2020 presidential campaign after he announced Friday that he was dropping out of the race.

De Blasio announced his exit from the race on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Friday after failing to reach higher than 1% in a number of polls throughout his campaign, including a favorability poll among New Yorkers. The New York mayor said he has “contributed all I can to this primary election,” adding that “it’s clearly not my time.”

“Bill de Blasio’s campaign presidential campaign, May 15, 2019-Sept. 20,2019, dead of ego-induced psychosis,” Saturday’s front-page obituary reads. “Neighbors said the body had been in rigor mortis for some time. It died doing what it loved best — being as far away from New York City as possible.”

“In lieu of flowers, de Blasio asks for donations to his slush fund.” pic.twitter.com/RNoreC4A5o — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) September 21, 2019

The obituary continued to mock the NYC mayor, who the tabloid has put on blast in the past. The Post’s front page noted that de Blasio’s “campaign always gave 100% — and always polled at 1%,” adding that the failed run never listened to negative words like “can’t.”

“‘Can’t’ was never part of its vocabulary,” the article reads. “Neither was ‘won’t,’ ‘please stop,’ or ‘this is a dumb idea’ … The campaign is survived by hotel industry officials who expect favors from City Hall. And 8 million suffering New Yorkers. In lieu of flowers, de Blasio asks for donations to his slush fund.”

The Post called for de Blasio to be fired in July after a massive power outage in New York City. At the time, the mayor was campaigning in Iowa, “a thousand miles away.” It noted that “All Bill de Blasio cares about is Bill de Blasio” and delved into all the ways the mayor has allegedly failed the city.

He allegedly worked just seven hours at his City Hall office in May after launching a bid for president, records reviewed by the Post show.

De Blasio has hit back at papers like the Post in the past, slamming it during a 2018 radio show for being “harmful” and “divisive.”

“I think the tabloid culture — and I’ve said it very publicly — I think has been harmful to New York City. It sensationalizes and often divides us. It has for a long long time and the Post is the leading edge of that,” de Blasio said during an interview with WNYC host Brian Lehrer in 2018.

De Blasio’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.