Limbaugh: Last Democrat Debate And New Polling Have Dems In Total Panic

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh took a few moments on his show Thursday to indulge in one of his favorite pastimes: analyzing the latest developments undermining the goals of the Democratic Party. The two biggest factors currently creating a quiet “panic” among Democrats, Rush suggested, is the fallout from Beto O’Rourke’s gun control antics at the third Democratic Debate last week and some media-shocking poll numbers.

“Like I was telling you, good friend of mine was speculating for the Democrat debate, ‘If this thing goes as they all have,’ and it did,” said Limbaugh (transcript via RushLimbaugh.com). The host then got a bit more specific, focusing his attention on O’Rourke’s declaration during the debate that “Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

“I mean, thank you, Beto, for breaking the covenant — and he’s continuing to break it,” said Limbaugh, referencing the Democrats’ “covenant” not to come right out and admit that they want to confiscate Americans’ guns. “Beto’s now ripping into Democrats for being too soft on this. Beto’s out there saying, ‘Damn right, we’re gonna take your AK! Damn right, we’re gonna take your AR. Hell, yes, you’re not gonna get to keep those. We’re coming to your door, we’re coming to your house, and we’re gonna take them out of your cold, dead hands.”

Beto’s open call for gun confiscation, said Limbaugh, has Democrats in “full panic mode.”

"I was talking to my buddy and he said, 'He's gonna go up. Trump's gonna get three, four points out of this. Maybe two, three,'" said Limbaugh.