Insensitive Facebook Sends Users Balloons and Confetti on Earthquake Posts

While Indonesian medical workers raced to find water and food for the survivors of Sunday’s 7.0 magnitude earthquake on Indonesia’s Lombok Island (which, according to Breitbart, claimed the lives of 347 people by the time of publication), Facebook users wanting to send messages of sympathy to the island saw their posts decorated with balloon and confetti symbols.

The word that “triggered” these symbols was “selamat,” which in Indonesian roughly translates to “unhurt” or “survive” — but it can also mean “congratulations.”

Facebook was soon alerted by users to the insensitive symbols on the messages.

“Congrats” in Indonesian is “selamat”. Selamat also means “to survive.” After the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Lombok, Facebook users wrote “I hope people will survive”. Then Facebook highlighted the word “selamat” and throw some balloons and confetti. pic.twitter.com/DEhYLqHWUz — Herman Saksono (@hermansaksono) August 6, 2018

Facebook corrected the matter and issued an apology:

“This feature (a text animation triggered by typing ‘congrats’) is widely available on Facebook globally, however we regret that it appeared in this unfortunate context and have since turned off the feature locally.- READ MORE

