    Conservative Journalists Receive Warning From Twitter After Publishing Damning Articles on Feinstein and Crooked Hillary

    Conservative journalists received bizarre warnings from Twitter this week after posting their damning articles on two of the most crooked female politicians in Washington, Crooked Hillary Clinton and Dianne Chi-Com Feinstein.

    The highly respected investigative journalist, Byron York received a warning from Twitter that his account had been investigated, but found not to have violated its abusive speech code after he posted his article on new Bruce Ohr emails which of course further exposed Hillary’s plot to spy on her political opponent during the 2016 election.

    Benjamin Weingarten, a writer for The Federalist, received the same warning from Twitter after he posted a very damning exposé on Dianne Chi-Com Feinstein’s deep connections to China through her husband, Richard Blum’s Chinese investments.

    Neither Mr. Weingarten or Mr. York violated Twitter’s ‘Terms of Service’ so why did Twitter even bother sending them messages with such warnings?- READ MORE

    Twitter is planning to accelerate changes to the company’s speech policies after a backlash from its own employees who want the company to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, responding to a critical tweet from a Twitter engineer, said Wednesday he is “not happy” with Twitter’s current policies, which he said need to “evolve.”

    Twitter vice president Del Harvey also sent a company-wide email Wednesday pledging to accelerate Twitter’s efforts to crack down on “dehumanizing hate speech,” in the wake of internal “conversations” about Jones.

    Harvey noted that Twitter also plans to evaluate whether the company needs to better police “off-platform behavior.”

    Dorsey explained Tuesday why Twitter has yet to follow Facebook, Google and Apple’s lead by banning Jones: “he hasn’t violated our rules.”

    “If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction,” Dorsey tweeted. “That’s not us.”

    Dorsey’s explanation angered some of his employees, who demanded the CEO do more to regulate speech on the platform. – READ MORE

