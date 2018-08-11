Conservative Journalists Receive Warning From Twitter After Publishing Damning Articles on Feinstein and Crooked Hillary

Conservative journalists received bizarre warnings from Twitter this week after posting their damning articles on two of the most crooked female politicians in Washington, Crooked Hillary Clinton and Dianne Chi-Com Feinstein.

The highly respected investigative journalist, Byron York received a warning from Twitter that his account had been investigated, but found not to have violated its abusive speech code after he posted his article on new Bruce Ohr emails which of course further exposed Hillary’s plot to spy on her political opponent during the 2016 election.

Big relief: @Twitter informs me I have been investigated but found not to have violated its abusive speech code. (Notification and problematic tweet, seen below, involved new evidence on origin of Trump dossier.) pic.twitter.com/BL1GgV1OhT — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 10, 2018

Benjamin Weingarten, a writer for The Federalist, received the same warning from Twitter after he posted a very damning exposé on Dianne Chi-Com Feinstein’s deep connections to China through her husband, Richard Blum’s Chinese investments.

So Twitter received a complaint regarding my tweet about my story on Sen Feinstein's (and her husband's) longtime #China ties, pro-China positions (economically, militarily, rhetorically) and profits from investing in China. Who's afraid of the truth? https://t.co/Lx5lavBpdz pic.twitter.com/Dr7J549K51 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 9, 2018

What’s going on right now is the equivalent of Left — and really the pol establishment broadly — saying “Nice little write-up of our activities there (re anything that might divert from Trump-Russia narrative/expose their abuses). Shame if you got thrown off Twitter bc of it.” — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 10, 2018

Whether on Feinstein’s 40-year China ties — the broader context for spy in her office story — and her links to Fusion GPS, or @ByronYork’s reporting on Clinton-Fusion-Obama Russia collusion to try and prove Trump Russia collusion, you have to ask what the would-be censors fear? — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 10, 2018

The effort to notify people who report on stories that may be perceived as challenging critical narratives of the political establishment that others are trying to shut us down, but “All is well,” provides little reassurance. Will abusers of the complaint functions pay any price? — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 10, 2018

Reality is that in the world the Left has made, truth is deemed harmful by those whose beliefs — and power — has never been challenged before. In their twisted “‘hate speech’ is violence justifying a physically violent response” paradigm, attempted censorship is mere soft power — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) August 10, 2018

Neither Mr. Weingarten or Mr. York violated Twitter’s ‘Terms of Service’ so why did Twitter even bother sending them messages with such warnings?- READ MORE

Twitter is planning to accelerate changes to the company’s speech policies after a backlash from its own employees who want the company to ban right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, responding to a critical tweet from a Twitter engineer, said Wednesday he is “not happy” with Twitter’s current policies, which he said need to “evolve.”

Twitter vice president Del Harvey also sent a company-wide email Wednesday pledging to accelerate Twitter’s efforts to crack down on “dehumanizing hate speech,” in the wake of internal “conversations” about Jones.

Harvey noted that Twitter also plans to evaluate whether the company needs to better police “off-platform behavior.”

Dorsey explained Tuesday why Twitter has yet to follow Facebook, Google and Apple’s lead by banning Jones: “he hasn’t violated our rules.”

“If we succumb and simply react to outside pressure, rather than straightforward principles we enforce (and evolve) impartially regardless of political viewpoints, we become a service that’s constructed by our personal views that can swing in any direction,” Dorsey tweeted. “That’s not us.”

Dorsey’s explanation angered some of his employees, who demanded the CEO do more to regulate speech on the platform. – READ MORE

