INNOVATION: Schools Install New Apparatus To Keep Kids Safe During Shootings (VIDEO)

An elementary school in Oklahoma is the first to install bulletproof storm shelters inside schools to keep kids safe during a shooting. pic.twitter.com/wpO7KWOY43 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 1, 2018

A small town in Oklahoma is leading the country in taking proactive measures to keep students safe in the unlikely event of a shooting by installing bulletproof storm shelters inside classrooms.

With the media’s non-stop coverage of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 students and teachers dead, scores of copycat-type threats have been investigated nationwide, including in Healdton, Oklahoma, which has a population of only 3,000 people, KOCO 5 NEWSreports.

Healdton Public Schools leaders made the decision to install “seven bulletproof storm shelters inside the elementary school and two larger ones in the middle school” while also working on obtaining more shelters for the high school. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *