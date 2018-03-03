True Pundit

INNOVATION: Schools Install New Apparatus To Keep Kids Safe During Shootings (VIDEO)

A small town in Oklahoma is leading the country in taking proactive measures to keep students safe in the unlikely event of a shooting by installing bulletproof storm shelters inside classrooms.

With the media’s non-stop coverage of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that left 17 students and teachers dead, scores of copycat-type threats have been investigated nationwide, including in Healdton, Oklahoma, which has a population of only 3,000 people, KOCO 5 NEWSreports.

Healdton Public Schools leaders made the decision to install “seven bulletproof storm shelters inside the elementary school and two larger ones in the middle school” while also working on obtaining more shelters for the high school. – READ MORE

