WATCH: House Intel Dems Are Accused Of Inaccurate Leaks Of Hope Hicks Testimony

Democrats on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence are being accused once again of leaking inaccurate information about the panel’s Russia investigation, this time from testimony given on Tuesday by White House communications director Hope Hicks.

In an interview on CNN on Wednesday, Rep. Tom Rooney, a Florida Republican, accused Democrats of leaking Hicks’ comment in her nine-hour interview that she has told “white lies” on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Hicks’ remarks were first reported by The New York Times. Numerous other outlets picked up the story, touting it as a bombshell.

But Rooney told CNN’s Erin Burnett that Hicks’ comments — as reported by the press — were innocuous. He also asserted that Hicks fell victim to “a trap” set by Democrats. The White House aide tendered her resignation on Wednesday, and it is unknown whether her testimony had anything to do with the decision. – READ MORE

