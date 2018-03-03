US Army tanks get futuristic shields to destroy incoming threats

U.S. Army M1 Abrams tanks are being upgraded with a sort of invisible shield that will destroy incoming antitank missiles and other threats before reaching the tank.

Known as Trophy, this cutting-edge technology will provide M1 Abrams tanks with 360 degree protection from threats.

Since the 1950s, the Army has been determined to give tanks something called “active protection systems.” The goal of these sorts of systems is to stop incoming projectiles before they reach the tank – creating a sort of invisible shield around them.

The Army has chosen Raphael’s tech to upgrade 261 M1 Abrams tanks with Israeli-made Trophy active-protection systems. For nearly a decade, Trophy has already been protecting Israel Defense Force Merkava main battle tanks and relied on in conflicts in the Gaza Strip for example. Now approximately 3 brigades worth of U.S. tanks will also bring Trophy into battles. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *