Inmates Deliver Brutal Prison Justice to Jihadist Inmate Wanting To Murder Children

According to The U.K. Sun, a 32-year-old self-proclaimed follower of the Islamic State group was allegedly assaulted in prison and slashed with a makeshift knife by at least one other inmate who has yet to be identified by authorities.

That terrorist’s name is Husnain Rashid and he is currently serving three concurrent life sentences after he confessed to three counts of “engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts,” as well as a four-and-a-half year sentence for “encouraging terrorism” among jihadists, according to the Sun.

Rashid initially ran into trouble after he shared images online of the 4-year-old Prince George of the British royal family family next to an anonymous jihadist fighter with a message that read: “Even the royal family will not be left alone.”

The terrorist had also urged other jihadists to inject poison into ice cream containers and called for vehicle attacks on pedestrians attending the recent World Cup tournament soccer matches in Russia. He also sharedother disturbing and inflammatory images online, including advice on obtaining and using various weapons to commit terrorist acts.

According to the U.K. Daily Star, Rashid was attacked on Wednesday, June 25, by at least one other inmate at the Manchester Strangeways prison who used a toothbrush with a blade attached to it to slash a huge gash on or near Rashid’s right ear, likely due to his threats against the young prince.

“There was blood all over his cell and the landing,” explained an anonymous source at the prison. “Nobody likes him or what he did, like threatening that young royal lad and all the ice cream stuff.” – READ MORE

The un-named Belgian Malinois was on a “routine patrol” in a small Syrian village with six British Special Air Services soldiers, when the unit came under surprise attack — a “360 degree ambush,” the Daily Mail reports. The soldiers fired on the Jihadis, but they were out-manned, and quickly surrounded.

“The handler removed the dog’s muzzle and directed him into a building from where they were coming under fire,” according to reports obtained by the Daily Star. “They could hear screaming and shouting before the firing from the house stopped.”

When the unit entered the Jihadi outpost, they found the dog “virtually uninjured,” standing over the dead body of a Jihadi gunman.

“[The gunman’s] throat had been torn out and he had bled to death,” the report said. “There was also a lump of human flesh in one corner and a series of blood trails leading out of the back of the building.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1