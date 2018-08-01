NASA says dropping a bomb on Mars is probably not going to make it a better place to live

Mars is the most Earth-like planet in our Solar System. It’s rocky, it’s not too big or too small, and its temperature isn’t that far off from what we experience here on Earth, relative to the rest of the planets in our neighborhood. There’s still one big problem that would make life difficult for a human settlement on Mars, and that is its lack of atmosphere.

A very thin atmosphere still exists around the planet, but it’s less than one percent as dense as ours on Earth. One way to give the atmosphere a boost is by releasing more CO2, and scientists know that there’s some of that trapped in Martian ice and rock. Unfortunately, a new study has just revealed that one of the more, uh, interesting ways of unlocking that CO2 will probably not do us any good.

One of the proposed methods of pumping more CO2 into the Red Planet’s atmosphere is by bombing the planet’s poles. This would certainly release some more CO2 which is currently trapped in the ice caps on the planet’s poles, but new research published in Nature Astronomy reveals that the amount of CO2 it would release wouldn’t be nearly enough to increase the planet’s atmospheric pressure to an acceptable level.

According to the researchers, if we managed to release all the CO2 from the planet’s ice caps it would only increase the atmosphere to around 1.2 percent that of Earth. Furthermore, if mankind somehow invented a way to squeeze the CO2 from all the material on Mars (that’s essentially impossible), it would only boost the atmosphere to around 6.9 percent of Earth’s. – READ MORE

A huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, raising the possibility of finding life on the red planet, scientists reported Wednesday.

The discovery, based on observations by a European spacecraft, generated excitement from experts. Water is essential to life as we know it, and scientists have long sought to prove that the liquid is present on Mars.

“If these researchers are right, this is the first time we’ve found evidence of a large water body on Mars,” said Cassie Stuurman, a geophysicist at the University of Texas who found signs of an enormous Martian ice deposit in 2016.

Scott Hubbard, a professor of astronautics at Stanford University who served as NASA’s first Mars program director in 2000, called it “tremendously exciting.”

“Our mantra back then was ‘follow the water.’ That was the one phrase that captured everything,” Hubbard said. “So this discovery, if it stands, is just thrilling because it’s the culmination of that philosophy.”

The study, published in the journal Science, does not determine how deep the reservoir actually is. This means that scientists can’t specify whether it’s an underground pool, an aquifer-like body, or just a layer of sludge. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1