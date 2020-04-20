‘I may be homeless once this is all done’: Some Americans aren’t getting unemployment checks

Sandra Speier is among the millions of Americans who have filed for unemployment benefits in recent weeks.

But, a month later, her application is still in limbo.

The Miami resident, a single mother and self-employed personal trainer, submitted an online application for jobless benefits on March 23. It’s been “pending” ever since and has yet to be processed by the state’s office.

In the meantime, she explored low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration as a fallback if the unemployment delays persist. But those options have, too, failed to bring her cash, due to federal funding that’s delayed or dried up.

“I am beyond frustrated with what’s been going on,” Speier said. “Nothing has happened.”