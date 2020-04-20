‘I may be homeless once this is all done’: Some Americans aren’t getting unemployment checks

Sandra Speier is among the millions of Americans who have filed for unemployment benefits in recent weeks.
But, a month later, her application is still in limbo.
The Miami resident, a single mother and self-employed personal trainer, submitted an online application for jobless benefits on March 23. It’s been “pending” ever since and has yet to be processed by the state’s office.
In the meantime, she explored low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration as a fallback if the unemployment delays persist. But those options have, too, failed to bring her cash, due to federal funding that’s delayed or dried up.
“I am beyond frustrated with what’s been going on,” Speier said. “Nothing has happened.”
At a time when Americans are desperate for financial aid, Speier’s story shows that many are slipping through the cracks, with the historic $2.2 trillion stimulus package failing to reach many of its intended recipients.
The law expanded unemployment benefits for jobless Americans by increasing weekly payments, boosting the duration of pay and extending benefits to previously ineligible groups like the self-employed, independent contractors and so-called gig workers.
States, which administer unemployment and play a vital role in the disbursement of funds, are experiencing an unprecedented volume of claims and are struggling to keep up with the demand. Roughly 22 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the four weeks through April 11, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the U.S. Department of Labor. – READ MORE
