Ingraham Slams Sanctuary Policies: ‘California Is Almost Acting Like It’s a Separate Country’ (VIDEO)
In her monologue Thursday night, “Ingraham Angle” host Laura Ingraham sounded off on the sanctuary city debate and the “radical takeover of California.”
WATCH:
Ingraham said California’s sanctuary policies have endangered the lives of American citizens and law enforcement, which is why the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming three recently passed state laws are deliberately interfering with federal immigration policies.
She explained that one of the laws gives state officials the power to monitor and inspect immigrant detention facilities either run directly by, or contracted through, the Department of Homeland Security. – READ MORE
