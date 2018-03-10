Rep. Markwayne Mullin: Trump isn’t starting a trade war, he’s helping to restore ‘Made in America’

It is no secret that President Trump supports products being made in America. He is a strong advocate for bringing back the middle class by returning manufacturing jobs to the states. A ‘Made in America’ comeback would revive the manufacturing industry we’ve slowly been losing to other countries and boost the economy and workforce.

On Thursday, President Trump announced a 25 percent tax on imported steel and a 10 percent tax on imported aluminum. As one can imagine, this ruffles feathers in the halls of Congress.

Some members of Congress believe the president is unquestionably starting a trade war. Others believe the time to return manufacturing jobs in the rust belt and across industrial America is long overdue.

I believe President Trump is starting a conversation to ensure America remains a key player in competitive manufacturing and trade. However, we have to make sure that these tariffs do not have unintended consequences, such as making exceptions for products that cannot be made in the United States.

President Trump isn’t starting a trade war, and if you think he is—you’re blind to the fact that we are already in the middle of one. – READ MORE

