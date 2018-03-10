This NC School District Has a Message for Potential Attackers — This Is Not a Gun-Free Zone (VIDEO)

In response to the threat of school shooters, another school district is taking the initiative to have armed personnel during working hours.

According to WBTV, the Stanly County School Board unanimously voted in favor of allowing the Stanly County sheriff to use armed volunteers to protect their school. The measure comes after the North Carolina legislature passed a law that gave school districts the authority to use armed volunteers.

“We’ve sat back long enough letting the bad guys dictate how we go, how we act, how we even go to school or to work,” Stanly County Sheriff George Burris said. “It’s time for us to take control.”

“[The volunteers] will have power of arrest while they are on that campus,” Burris continued. “So if anything happens, they have the authority under the sheriff to take care of the law and apprehend somebody or engage to protect our kids, whatever means necessary.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1