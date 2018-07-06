Entertainment
James Woods’ Agent Dumps Him on July 4 in Email Only a Liberal Would Write
Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods, a man who has achieved iconic status from both his acting and his acid-tongued Twitter posts excoriating the left, was unceremoniously dumped by his talent agent on the Fourth of July —
In the name of patriotism, no less.
In a Twitter post published late Wednesday, Woods included a screen shot of an email his now-former agent Ken Kaplan had sent earlier in the evening.
“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say,” Kaplan wrote.
So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018
My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018
Being a classy kind of guy, Woods took the news graciously and responded with best wishes. But as he recounted the response, he also dropped in a tart reminder of exactly what liberals miss about the whole “patriotism” thing. – READ MORE