James Woods’ Agent Dumps Him on July 4 in Email Only a Liberal Would Write

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods, a man who has achieved iconic status from both his acting and his acid-tongued Twitter posts excoriating the left, was unceremoniously dumped by his talent agent on the Fourth of July —

In the name of patriotism, no less.

In a Twitter post published late Wednesday, Woods included a screen shot of an email his now-former agent Ken Kaplan had sent earlier in the evening.

“It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say,” Kaplan wrote.

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Being a classy kind of guy, Woods took the news graciously and responded with best wishes. But as he recounted the response, he also dropped in a tart reminder of exactly what liberals miss about the whole “patriotism” thing. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1