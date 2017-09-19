True Pundit

Politics TV

Clinton Irritated Over Questions About Husband’s Tarmac Meeting With Lynch Being Costly: ‘I Just Don’t Buy That’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Hillary Clinton grew irritated during a recent PBS interview when she was asked about her husband’s infamous tarmac meeting last year with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch, saying she does not buy the notion that it was a costly error.

Bill Clinton and Lynch privately met last summer on her airplane in the midst of the federal investigation into Clinton’s private email server use. The two claimed the meeting was innocuous, but the summit raised concerns about the impartiality of the Justice Department.

PBS host Judy Woodruff noted then-FBI Director James Comey’s testimony that the tarmac meeting made him believe the Justice Department could not “credibly complete” the investigation, starting the chain of events that ultimately led to his late-October letter to Congress reopening the email probe. READ MORE

PBS Host Asks Hillary a Question About Bill & Loretta Lynch's Tarmac Meeting. She Snaps...
PBS Host Asks Hillary a Question About Bill & Loretta Lynch's Tarmac Meeting. She Snaps...

"Judy, I don't believe that..."
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Cletus

    When was the LAST time this woman told the complete TRUTH about anything?

  • BornAMileHigh✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ

    this morning when she took a dump! She sure couldn’t deny the stench! hahahahaha

  • Harleyrose

    These are sick, sick people! She truly does not know the difference between right and wrong.
    Nothing is lawless, suspicious or corrupt in their world!
    Nothing but Americans!

  • BornAMileHigh✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ

    this woman wouldn’t know the truth if it crawled up her @ss and died…

  • BornAMileHigh✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ

    she has nary a clue! She is one sick, delusional woman.