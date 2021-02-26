In ‘woke’ new curriculum, Buffalo schools teach students ‘all white people’ perpetuate systemic racism and much more

The public school system in Buffalo, New York, has created a “woke” new educational curriculum based on radical critical race theory ideas, teaching students that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism,” according to documents provided by a whistleblower.

Writing in City Journal, filmmaker Christopher Rufo explains how over the last couple of years, Buffalo Public Schools has abandoned traditional educational concepts in favor of more up-to-the-minute pedagogies like “culturally responsive teaching,” “pedagogy of liberation,” “equity-based instructional strategies,” and an “emancipatory curriculum.”

Spearheading the new effort is Fatima Morell, who serves as the director of BPS’ Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives. Morell reportedly describes the new curriculum using one word — “woke” — which she says means to be “critically conscious.”

According to lesson plans obtained by Rufo, beginning in kindergarten, students are made aware of systemic racism in America and are forced to watch a video that dramatizes dead black children speaking to them from the grave about the dangers of being killed by “racist police and state-sanctioned violence.”

In middle school and high school, students are taught that for black children there exists a “school-to-grave pipeline,” and that, as adults, “one million Black people are locked in cages.” Middle schoolers are also taught that American society was designed for the “impoverishment of people of color and enrichment of white people,” that white people are “unfairly rich” because of slavery, and that “all white people play a part in perpetuating systemic racism.”- READ MORE

