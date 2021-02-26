“Makes Absolutely No Sense” – Biden Cancels Trump’s ‘Operation Talon’ Program Targeting Immigrant Sex Offenders

Biden has made it clear that his number one mission as president is to undo everything the Trump administration accomplished over the last four years.

His newest cancellation simply does not make sense.

Biden’s administration recently cancelled Operation Talon, a Trump administration program aimed at removing convicted sex offenders living in the United States illegally.

Though the program seems to be something everyone should support, it clearly isn’t. Why would anyone want sex offenders to remain in the country?

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a coalition of 18 state attorneys general to urge Biden to reverse the cancellation, according to ABC 4 News.

“We’re working hard to fight human trafficking and sex crimes in South Carolina and allowing convicted sex offenders who are here illegally to remain in our country makes absolutely no sense,” Wilson said. “These trafficking and sex crimes are repugnant to human decency generally and to children specifically,” he added.

The letter, directed to Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Acting Director of ICE Tae Johnson, pointed out the problems with this cancellation. The attorneys general argued that canceling Operation Talon could encourage sexual predators to attack. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --