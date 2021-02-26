Hasbro Says It Will Still Sell Mr., Mrs. Potato Head Despite Making Brand Name ‘Gender Neutral’

“I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD.”

Hasbro released a statement Thursday afternoon contradicting earlier reports that the company was making its “Mr. Potato Head” toy “gender neutral.”

While it is rebranding the toy to drop the “Mr.” from the name, the toy itself will continue to be sold in a “Mr.” and “Mrs.” version.

“Hold that Tot – your main spud, MR. POTATO HEAD isn’t going anywhere! While it was announced today that the POTATO HEAD brand name & logo are dropping the ‘MR.’ I yam proud to confirm that MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD aren’t going anywhere and will remain MR. & MRS. POTATO HEAD,” the toymaker tweeted.

In recent years, Hasbro has rebranded and altered a number of its toys while taking heat for others over allegations that the toys are encouraging bad messages. In August, the company pulled its then-newly released “Trolls World Tour Giggle & Sing Poppy” after a wave of online criticism accusing the company of encouraging sexual exploitation of children. – READ MORE

