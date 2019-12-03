Iran Admits It Massacred Unarmed Protesters

The Islamic Republic of Iran admitted on state television Tuesday morning that it massacred hundreds of unarmed protesters, whom it referred to as “rioters,” in multiple cities across the nation in recent weeks.

“The acknowledgment came in a television package that criticized international Farsi-language channels for their reporting on the crisis,” The Associated Press reported. “Iran has yet to release any nationwide statistics over the unrest that gripped the Islamic Republic beginning Nov. 15 with minimum prices for government-subsidized gasoline rising by 50%.”

The news comes as Amnesty International reported on Tuesday that it had confirmed from credible sources that at least 208 protesters had been killed by the Islamic regime in its crackdown on demonstrations.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that up to 450 protesters had been murdered by Iran, with up to 2,000 more sustaining injuries, and up to 7,000 being detained.

“This alarming death toll is further evidence that Iran’s security forces went on a horrific killing spree, that left at least 208 people dead in less than a week. This shocking death toll displays the Iranian authorities’ shameful disregard for human life,” said Philip Luther, Research and Advocacy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International. “Those responsible for this bloody clampdown on demonstrations must be held accountable for their actions. Since the Iranian authorities have previously shown they are unwilling to carry out independent, impartial and effective investigations into unlawful killings and other arbitrary use of force against protesters, we are calling on the international community to help ensure accountability.” – READ MORE