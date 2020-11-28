In Seattle, 34 more officers ditch the force as city slashes police budget for a second time

An additional 34 police officers have exited the Seattle Police Department since October as the city council voted to slash the police budget for a second time.

According to Jason Rantz of KTTH-TV, the latest exodus brings the total number of separations since the start of this year to a historic high of 144, with “scores of other still applying elsewhere.” Rantz said rumors are swirling internally that separations could hit 200 by the year’s end.

The news comes as the Seattle City Council approved the city’s 2021 budget on Monday, in a move that shrank police department funding by 18%, KING-TV reported. The budget cuts are expected to affect overtime pay and training while leaving dozens of vacant jobs unfilled and moving 911 dispatchers and parking enforcement out of the department’s jurisdiction.

“I am sad and yet, I’m not surprised that many of the great human beings that do the job of policing in Seattle are still leaving SPD at an alarming rate,” Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) President Mike Solan told KTTH-TV. “It saddens me because I’m witnessing a professional police agency revered by many fall victim to radical activism that is swallowing Seattle.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --