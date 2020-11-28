Nevada Judge Says Evidence Of Alleged Fraud, Irregularities Can Be Presented

A Nevada judge said Tuesday that the Trump campaign will be allowed to present evidence of alleged voter fraud and irregularities.

Trump officials, the Washington Examiner reports, claim they have enough evidence to potentially overturn the state’s election in President Donald Trump’s favor. The current vote total has Democrat and former VP Joe Biden besting Trump 703,486 to 669,890 votes.

The judge reportedly set a hearing for Dec. 3 and is allowing 15 depositions, the Examiner reported, adding: “he campaign plans to present its evidence that could result in the rejection of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots in Democratic Clark County where Biden ballots outnumbered Trump ballots by 91,000 in unofficial results.”

“BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing,” posted White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tuesday night. “Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned.” – READ MORE

