Trump Makes Clear He’s Not Done Fighting In Election Hearing Call

President Donald Trump on Wednesday made an impromptu call into a Pennsylvania state Senate election hearing, revving up his supporters and making clear he is still in full support of personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and the broader legal fight over the 2020 election.

The president was initially expected to attend the event, but it was reported earlier on Wednesday that his trip was cancelled after Giuliani was exposed to a second person who tested positive for coronavirus over this last week.

“Everybody in that room, I wanna thank all of the people that signed affidavits and all of the speakers — you’re fantastic people, you’re great patriots,” Trump said on the phone call.

Through Zoom calls, numerous election workers came forward to tell stories of alleged voting misconduct within the state.

“I wanna thank all of the senators for being there,” Trump added. “It’s so important, the day before Thanksgiving, it really represents somebody.”

On the same call, Trump echoed claims of alleged voter fraud and irregularities made by his legal team they have yet to be prove in court. “It would be easy for me to say, ‘Oh, let’s worry about four years from now,’” Trump insisted. “No. This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated. It was a fraudulent election.” – READ MORE

