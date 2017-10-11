In Response to Las Vegas CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Proposes Gun Laws That Already Exist (VIDEO)

On the Sunday episode of GPS on CNN, Fareed Zakaria proposed America pass certain gun laws in response to the Las Vegas shooting without realizing those laws already exist.

While chastising the country for not more quickly adopting gun-control measures he favors, Zakaria said a ban on gun sales to domestic abusers or illegal drug users could make a big difference. “Given the Second Amendment, given America’s gun culture, given the influence of the gun lobby, there isn’t any simple answer but there are many small fixes that might make a big difference. Universal background checks. Restrictions on military-style weaponry—of which banning bump stocks would be a tiny first step,” he said. “A ban on selling to people with a history of domestic violence or substance abuse.”

