Bannon on 2018: ‘Nobody’s Safe — We Are Coming After All of Them and We Are Going to Win’ (VIDEO)

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon offered a preview of what to expect from him in the lead-up to the 2018 midterm elections.

Bannon explained to host Sean Hannity he was “declaring war” on the Republican establishment and said that no incumbent was safe, adding that “just voting” was not good enough and a sense of urgency was required.

Bannon on 2018: 'Nobody’s Safe --- We Are Coming After All of Them and We Are Going to Win'
  HalfPint74

    Not quite Steve. You refuse to go after Cruz & I will NEVER forgive his non support, speech & actions against candidate Trump at the convention. Cruz only supports PTrump’s and the agenda we voted for when it suits him.