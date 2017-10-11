Amid Rumors of Criminal Investigation, Harvey Weinstein Fuels Up Private Jet & (Flees) Flies to Europe

After being fired from his own company and losing his wife of 10 years, Harvey Weinstein is reportedly getting out of the country. New reports indicate the Hollywood mogul is heading far away to enter rehab.

According to TMZ, the star is boarding a private jet on Tuesday night for a rehab center somewhere in Europe. He will reportedly enter a live-in facility that will help treat him and teach him to deal with both sex and his other behavioral issues. Despite the cavalcade of negative press surrounding him after numerous women came forward to claim sexual harassment and abuse from him throughout his many years in show business, he allegedly still hopes rehab will allow him to make a comeback at a later date.

