NFL Players Join Force Calling on League to Admit ‘Wrong in Silencing Our Players From Peacefully Protesting’

A group of NFL players joined forces to release a video message, challenging NFL officials to admit they are “wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting.”

The football players posted the video to multiple social media networks on Thursday, urging NFL officials to address their previous efforts to silence former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and players who followed in his footsteps to peacefully protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

“It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered. How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?” the group of players said. “What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality? What if I was George Floyd?”

“I am George Floyd. I am Breonna Taylor. I am Ahmaud Arbery. I am Eric Garner. I am Laquan McDonald. I am Tamir Rice. I am Trayvon Martin,” the players said in the video. “I am Walter Scott. I am Michael Brown Jr. I am Samuel Dubose. I am Frank Smart. I am Phillip White. I am Jordan Baker.”

“We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn’t take this long to admit. So, on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we, the players, would like to hear you state: We, the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League believe black lives matter.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --