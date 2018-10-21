In Nevada, Trump says Democrats want to turn US into Venezuela

President Trump on Saturday continued his theme of portraying Democrats as campaigning for “radical socialism” and “open borders” and said they’ll turn the U.S. into Venezuela if they take power.

“Democrats want America to become — it’s not even they want it but that’s what’s going to happen — Venezuela,” he said.

Trump made his remarks at the latest in his series of Make America Great Again rallyies, this one in Elko, Nevada. There he was offering his support for Republicans including Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt. Heller is seen as one of the most vulnerable GOP senators, elected in a state that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump’s remarks focused on the midterms, particularly on the consequences for immigration policy if Democrats prevail. They are aiming to recapture control of the House, and perhaps the Senate, too.

In particular, he spent a significant portion of his remarks focusing on the migrant caravan traveling toward the U.S. border from Guatemala and Honduras — an issue he has frequently spoken about in recent days.

“Democrats want the caravan, they like the caravan,” he said, accusing Democrats of wanting to give welfare and health care to illegal immigrants.- READ MORE