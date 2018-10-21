Biden: American values being ‘shredded’ under Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped President Trump in Las Vegas on Saturday, saying that American values “are being shredded by a president who’s all about himself.”

Biden made a speech to a local union right before Trump took the stage for a campaign rally in Elko, Nev., to boost Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt.

Biden said the U.S. was founded “on an idea, the American idea, basic fundamental decency, and it’s being shredded.”

“But my God, think of what’s going on now,” he said, adding that those values “are being shredded by a president who’s all about himself. It’s all about Donald.” – READ MORE