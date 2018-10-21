Beto O’Rourke’s campaign sued over unwanted text messages

A Texas resident sued Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D) campaign for U.S. Senate because of campaign text messages sent ahead of the midterm elections.

A class-action lawsuit was filed against the Beto for Texas campaign by Sameer Syeed on Friday, The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Syeed argues in the lawsuit that the campaign has violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The law bans automated telephone equipment being used to send calls or texts to people’s cellphones without their permission — except for emergencies.- READ MORE